Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

