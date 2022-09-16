Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

