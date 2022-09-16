Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.35. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

