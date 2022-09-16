Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

