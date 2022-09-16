Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,693 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.