Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 15,228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $181.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

