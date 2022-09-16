Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

