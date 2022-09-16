Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 28,087 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

