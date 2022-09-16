Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 46,696 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,696 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

SPYV opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

