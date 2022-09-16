Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 598 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.