Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 807 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

