Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $331.62 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.