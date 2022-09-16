Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

