Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 7,520 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $386.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

