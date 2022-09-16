Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 7,520 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.
- On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 16.5 %
Shares of AVTE stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $386.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
