Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Agree Realty by 56.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

