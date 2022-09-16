AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) CEO Acquires $241,856.64 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 38,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

