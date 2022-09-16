Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.