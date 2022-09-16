Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Alight Stock Performance
NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.59. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
