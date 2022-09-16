Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.59. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Alight Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.