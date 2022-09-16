ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

