Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

ABEO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

