Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %
ABEO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
