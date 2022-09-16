Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Leah Jones Sells 7,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leah Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65.

On Monday, August 15th, Leah Jones sold 24 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $423.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 682.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,059 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 175.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

