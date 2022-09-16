Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

