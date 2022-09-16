Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.