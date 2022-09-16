Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.07. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

