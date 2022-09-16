Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $15.50. Altimmune shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 443,158 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

