Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.2 %

AMBA stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.