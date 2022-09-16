Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia Sells 177,185 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amcor stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

