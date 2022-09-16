American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.