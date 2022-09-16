Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,324.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Ansell has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

