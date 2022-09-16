ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $241.45 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

