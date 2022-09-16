Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 280.7% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

AFT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

