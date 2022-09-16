AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $584,039.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,592 shares of company stock worth $4,199,455. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

