Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

