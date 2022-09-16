AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $155,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $105.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

