Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 50,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SIX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.17. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $577,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 689.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

