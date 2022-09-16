Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aroundtown from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

