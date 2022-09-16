Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.53. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

