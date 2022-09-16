Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $35.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.2 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.