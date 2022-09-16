ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 2.6 %

ASML stock opened at $465.65 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $889.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.86.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

