ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 202.4% in August

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,098.89.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

