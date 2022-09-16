Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASPU has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Group

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

