AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,276,000 after buying an additional 125,186 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 686,697 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.