Atlantic Securities Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,903 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

