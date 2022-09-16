Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $200,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 34,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,295,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

