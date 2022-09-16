B. Riley Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 407.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

