Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Acquires 68,860 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,495,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.