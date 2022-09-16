Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Acquires 68,860 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,495,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
