Bank of America Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $35.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Funko Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Funko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Funko by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

