Bank of America Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $35.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Funko Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Funko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Funko by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
