Barclays Initiates Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

