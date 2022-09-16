Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

