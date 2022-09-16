B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down to $21.02

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $20.49. B&G Foods shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 1,585 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

